The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Campbell says Lions want 'Day 1 starter' with No. 2 pick, 'no matter' the value

Apr 08, 2022 at 10:10 AM

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell avoids specifics, but drops a few hints, about NFL draft plans (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 8, 2022

Dan Campbell: Kayvon Thibodeaux 'special,' Lions 'checking all the boxes' on Oregon DE

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 7, 2022

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: 'I don’t think you need' elite QB to win big in NFL

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 7, 2022

Lions notes: Levi Onwuzurike impressing with offseason commitment

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 7, 2022

Lions putting in extra work, trying to check boxes on potential No. 2 pick Thibodeaux

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 7, 2022

Lions' Dan Campbell likes Jared Goff at QB, but won't rule out upgrading in future

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 7, 2022

Detroit Lions reportedly planning pre-draft visits with 2 more defenders (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 7, 2022

Dan Campbell explains why the Lions are doing so much work on Kayvon Thibodeaux: ‘He’s pretty special’

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 7, 2022

Detroit Lions continue to send mixed messages about future of QB position (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 7, 2022

Steve Wilks, Ray Horton join Brian Flores' lawsuit against NFL, teams, in alleging racism in hiring practices

Kevin Van Valkenburg – ESPN.com

April 7, 2022

Dan Campbell on Kayvon Thibodeaux, NFL Draft prep and the Lions’ long-term QB plans (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 7, 2022

Campbell says Lions want 'Day 1 starter' with No. 2 pick, 'no matter' the value

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 7, 2022

Lions coach Dan Campbell: An elite QB isn't necessary to have 'sustained success'

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

April 7, 2022

Can’t-miss video: Dan Campbell hypes up Tracy Walker: ‘You’re one of the core’

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 7, 2022

Dan Campbell explains why Lions have done so much research on Kayvon Thibodeaux

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 7, 2022

Dan Campbell sends mixed messages on Lions’ drafting a quarterback

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 7, 2022

