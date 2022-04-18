The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2024 NFL draft to bring at least $200 million in revenue to Detroit, Roger Goodell says

Apr 18, 2022 at 09:48 AM

Lions 2022 draft preview: Cornerbacks a lower priority with improving young group (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 16, 2022

Detroit Lions mailbag: Best bets in Round 1, trade scenarios and is QB in play at 2? (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 16, 2022

Why Detroit Lions are hosting Pitt QB Kenny Pickett on pre-draft visit

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 15, 2022

2024 NFL draft to bring at least $200 million in revenue to Detroit, Roger Goodell says

Elissa Welle – Detroit Free Press

April 15, 2022

Lions 2022 draft preview: MSU's Kenneth Walker III could be a target to improve RB depth (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 15, 2022

Lions GM Brad Holmes credits team’s dedication to diversity, talks NFL draft on ex-Falcons GM’s podcast

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 15, 2022

Pitt’s Kenny Pickett becomes only known QB to earn pre-draft visit with Detroit Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 15, 2022

Detroit Lions reportedly lose seventh-round pick to Denver Broncos through NFL error

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 15, 2022

AUDIO: Dungeon of Doom podcast mailbag: Tackling Detroit Lions questions with fast-approaching NFL draft on horizon

Benjamin Raven and Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 15, 2022

Lions mock draft: Dane Brugler’s picks give Detroit instant-impact prospects (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 15, 2022

Kenny Pickett is coming to Detroit as Lions continue top-30 visits

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 15, 2022

Detroit Lions to host Pitt QB Kenny Pickett on a pre-draft visit

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 15, 2022

2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Rumors hint at Aidan Hutchinson being back in play for Lions

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 15, 2022

The 2024 NFL Draft is an ‘8-Mile’ moment for Detroit

Kory Woods – Pride of Detroit

April 15, 2022

How Lions GM Brad Holmes is approaching the NFL draft based off his track record

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

April 15, 2022

AUDIO: The GM Journey Podcast: Brad Holmes - GM Detroit

Thomas Dimitroff – The GM Journey

April 15, 2022

Mel Kiper breaks down edge options for Detroit Lions at No. 2: 'They're all different'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 14, 2022

Roger Goodell brings the spirit of the 2024 NFL draft to Detroit with a speedy exit (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

April 14, 2022

Lions 2022 draft preview: Detroit looks to add more depth, pressure at defensive tackle (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 14, 2022

Kiper's latest mock has Lions focusing on defense, grabbing corner at No. 2

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 14, 2022

NFL commissioner Goodell challenges Detroit to break draft attendance record in 2024

Nolan Bianchi – Detroit News

April 14, 2022

NFL draft: Mel Kiper thinks Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton will tumble out of top 10 because of speed

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 14, 2022

Roger Goodell gets booed at NFL draft party in Downtown Detroit, then projects $200 million windfall for city (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 14, 2022

Detroit Lions reportedly connected to more defensive backs for pre-draft visits

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 14, 2022

Lions’ round-by-round receiver options in NFL Draft, from Jahan Dotson on down (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 14, 2022

Roger Goodell: Detroit is ready for 'the big stage.' Will it meet his challenge?

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 14, 2022

Turns out the Detroit Lions have just 8 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 14, 2022

Detroit Lions start offseason program, at 'level 201' in Dan Campbell's second year (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 18, 2022

Lions 2022 draft preview: Detroit could seek blocker at tight end behind T.J. Hockenson (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 17, 2022

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions receive second-highest free agency grade in NFC

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL mock draft roundup: Focus mostly shifts to Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker for Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell hints that Detroit Lions 'don't care' about positional value with No. 2 pick

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Campbell says Lions want 'Day 1 starter' with No. 2 pick, 'no matter' the value

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Redrafting the Detroit Lions' 2021 class: Penei Sewell remains too good a fit to pass at Pick 7

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's Todd McShay gets Detroit Lions a disruptor, quarterback and safety in 2-round mock draft

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 7-round NFL mock draft: Edge addressed at No. 2, but is it QB or bust at end of Round 1?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL's 4th down evolution about more than analytics: 'You want your players to be fearless'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Add ESPN's Todd McShay's name to those doubting chances Detroit Lions go quarterback at Pick 2

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's latest mock draft has Detroit Lions with slight surprise at top, quarterback to end Day 1

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions have trade dialogue regarding No. 2 pick, willing to deal it before draft night

Advertising