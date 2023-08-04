Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 55: Taylor Decker & more talk start of 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is breaking down the first ten days of 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp. First, Tim is joined by Lions tackle Taylor Decker to discuss his eighth camp as a Lion. The two talk about how Dan Campbell structures practices, how excited Taylor is to reunite with Graham Glasgow and go through every edge rusher in a game of word association. Next, Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan from SiriusXM NFL Radio join Tim to give their observations from Lions camp, including notes on Aaron Glenn, Alim McNeill and Hendon Hooker. Lastly, The Ringer's Ben Solak breaks down C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Detroit's revamped secondary as well as what made Jared Goff's 2022 so successful. Stay tuned next week for more coverage from 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp.