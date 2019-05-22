Tavai focused on learning the playbook

Tavai has brought that mindset with him to Allen Park. The only thing he's worried about at the current moment is getting this defensive playbook down so he can begin to help that unit take the next step.

"First I have to learn the playbook," he said. "I have to perfect that part. Other than that, I'm taking it day by day and wherever the coaches need me is where I'll be."

Lions GM Bob Quinn said after the draft that the team saw Tavai as a unique and versatile linebacker, one who could play the run, could rush, could blitz and could cover.

Tavai, (6-2, 250) was dominant his last three seasons at Hawaii. He recorded 19.5 tackles for loss, 129 total tackles and seven sacks as a sophomore in 2016. He ranked 10th in the FBS with 124 tackles and led Hawaii with 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as a junior in 2017. He missed five games last season due to injury and a one-game suspension, but still finished with 82 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked kick in eight starts.