Tabor holding himself accountable as he competes this offseason

That's obviously the goal for Tabor, who approached this offseason a little different than he has the previous two. He identified that he had to be more coachable and take more accountability on his end.

"I really just wanted to sit back and reflect on (last) season and see exactly what I needed to do to get better," Tabor said after Thursday's OTA practice. "I sat down and looked at a few things, see where I could've got better, see some things I did do well.

"I just sat down the first few weeks (of the offseason) and just reviewed and watched and came up with a plan, got with my trainer, and we just attacked it six days a week, sometimes five days a week, for eight/nine weeks until I came back up here."

That took place in South Florida in a newly opened training facility owned by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Tabor even Tweeted out a picture of himself going toe-to-toe with former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson during one particular session in early March.