STATS PACK: Lions' red-zone offense needs work

Being good in the red zone on offense has a direct correlation with winning football in the NFL. Teams that consistently score touchdowns and don't settle for field goals typically put themselves in a position to win every week.

Of the top 10 red zone scoring teams in the NFL by percentage, only Baltimore (4-5) has a losing record on the season.

It's part of the reason why the Lions have been so inconsistent this season. Detroit ranks 29th in the league in red zone scoring percentage, converting just 44.4 percent of their trips inside the opponent's 20-yard line to touchdowns. Cincinnati (5-3), Pittsburgh (5-2-1), Kansas City (8-1), Seattle (4-4), Carolina (6-2) and New Orleans (7-1) are all converting in the red zone more than 70 percent of the time.

"Certainly, points are a big part of this game and that's really what kind of swings it," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said after Sunday's 24-9 loss in Minnesota, a game in which the Lions were 0-for-3 in the red zone.

In Detroit's three victories this season, they are a combined 8-for-14 in the red zone. That's 57 percent and would rank 15th in the NFL.

In their five losses, Detroit is a combined 4-for-13 converting touchdowns in the red zone. That's 31 percent and would rank last in the league.

The Lions are averaging just 1.9 yards per play in the red zone this season, which ranks 30th. Only San Francisco (1.89) and Buffalo (1.73) are worse. Detroit also ranks 29th in red zone successful play percentage (37.1). Quarterback Matthew Stafford has a passer rating of 82.6 in the red zone this season. His rating overall is 96.5.