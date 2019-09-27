Standing room tickets available for Lions vs Chiefs at Ford Field 

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced that standing room tickets for their Homecoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 29 are on sale now.

Standing room tickets are $45 each with a limit of 10 per transaction/customer. Additionally, there are a limited number of single-game tickets still available. All tickets can be purchased at Detroitlions.com.

All single-game tickets will be delivered digitally via Ticketmaster. For more information regarding secure digital ticketing and mobile entry, please visit www.detroitlions.com/digital.

A limited number of Club and single game suites are available for this weekend's game. For more information, fans can call 313-262-2121 or email Premium.Suites@lions.nfl.net.