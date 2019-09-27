Standing room tickets available for Lions vs Chiefs at Ford Field 

Sep 27, 2019 at 05:05 AM

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced that standing room tickets for their Homecoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 29 are on sale now.

Standing room tickets are $45 each with a limit of 10 per transaction/customer. Additionally, there are a limited number of single-game tickets still available. All tickets can be purchased at Detroitlions.com.

All single-game tickets will be delivered digitally via Ticketmaster. For more information regarding secure digital ticketing and mobile entry, please visit www.detroitlions.com/digital.

A limited number of Club and single game suites are available for this weekend's game. For more information, fans can call 313-262-2121 or email Premium.Suites@lions.nfl.net.

The Lions encourage fans to arrive when gates open at 11 AM for DTE Power Hour. The first 25,000 fans will receive an NFL 100 themed collectible koozie set. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet-and-greet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and Lions Legends. DTE Power Hour offers food and drink specials at BLITZ, Bud Light Party Zone, Crown Royal Corner Bar and Grille, and Social at Gate D. Pride Plaza will be open at 10:30 AM with tailgate games, food trucks and more.

