Seahawks roundup: Seattle safety Quandre Diggs: Detroit is 'Always a special place to me'

The Detroit Lions (1-2) are heading back home this week after a tough loss on the road to the Minnesota Vikings (28-24).
The Seattle Seahawks (1-2) are coming off their own tough loss with a back-and-forth contest against the Atlanta Falcons (27-23). The Seahawks had a chance to win late, but their comeback attempt was thwarted after quarterback Geno Smith's pass intended for wide receiver Tyler Lockett was intercepted by Falcons safety Richie Grant.
Both teams will be without their star safeties due to season-ending injuries. Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a torn quadricep in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. And just last week, Lions safety Tracy Walker suffered a torn Achilles.
The Lions and Seahawks matched up last year during Week 17, with the Seahawks coming away with the win. This time will be a little different, considering the Seahawks are without Russell Wilson and the Lions have made some offseason changes of their own.
The Seahawks look to bring the noise on the road, while the Lions hope to bounce back at home.
Here are 5 Seahawks storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
