Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 56: Sam LaPorta on Lions-Giants practices & 2023 NFC North breakdown

Aug 11, 2023 at 07:02 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps this week's joint practices between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants. To start, Tim is joined in-studio by Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. Tim and Sam break down the two joint practices, how Sam's early camp has gone so far, the transition from Iowa to the NFL and more. After that, Stacey Dales from NFL Network stops by for a deep dive into the 2023 NFC North. Stacey and Tim talk through each team in the division, including the new-look Chicago Bears, the Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers and the defending division champion Minnesota Vikings. Stay tuned for more coverage from 2023 Lions Training Camp and a recap of Friday night's preseason game!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Sam LaPorta on his rookie camp, Ben Johnson's offense and joint practices
  • 9:27: Stacey Dales on the 2023 NFC North

