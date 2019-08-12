Reeves-Maybin making the most of his opportunities on defense

There weren't a whole lot of positives head coach Matt Patricia could glean from his team's 31-3 loss to New England in their preseason opener last week, but one was the play of third-year linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

"Guys like (Miles) Killebrew and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, some of those guys that I thought really stepped up into some roles, that maybe they hadn't had an opportunity to showcase before, and I thought that was really good," Patricia said Saturday after having a chance to fully evaluate the tape of Thursday's contest.

Reeves-Maybin made a nice play on special teams, which we've become accustomed to seeing, and also a couple nice plays on defense, where he hasn't had as big a role through his first two seasons in the NFL.

He played sparingly on defense last year in nine appearances before a neck injury ended his season prematurely. Jarrad Davis, Devon Kennard and Christian Jones took the majority of snaps at linebacker.