RECAP: Lions vs. Panthers

That decision was likely prompted by the fact that Carolina kicker Graham Gano missed a short field goal and an extra point earlier in the contest.

On the two-point play, Newton had time to scan the field, and looked like he could have potentially run it in, but instead overthrew an open receiver in the end zone to preserve the Lions' victory.

Running back Zach Zenner recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt, and two Stafford kneel downs from there secured a much needed Lions win to improve them to 4-6 on the year.

In a game where the Lions were without wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. because of injury, Golladay stepped up to catch eight passes for 113 yards and that fourth-quarter score.