Raiders roundup: Oakland's rookie class earning high marks across the NFL

Nov 01, 2019 at 02:40 PM

The Detroit Lions (3-3-1) are getting ready for a Week 9 matchup in Oakland against the Raiders (3-4).

The last time these two teams met was Week 11 of the 2015 season, when the Lions defeated the Raiders at Ford Field, 18-13.

Here are five Raiders' storylines heading into the Week 9 contest:

1. In the Huddle with Coach Gruden Week 9

Head coach Jon Gruden takes us in the film room to break down running back Josh Jacobs, preparing for the Detroit Lions, and more ... WATCH

Related Links

2. Raiders' rookie class earning high marks across the NFL

All season long, Head Coach Jon Gruden has praised the effort and production from his young players – the rookie class in particular ... READ MORE

3. The Raiders are ready to return home to face the Lions this Sunday

The Oakland Raiders return home in Week 9 to face the Detroit Lions after finishing their five-game stretch away from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum ... READ MORE

4. Brandon Marshall Returns: "A lot of it is still familiar"

It's been three months since Brandon Marshall donned the Silver and Black, and a lot has happened since then ... READ MORE

5. Raiders Pulse: O-Line stepping up to the challenge in 2019

Hear from Head coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Derek Carr and guard Richie Incognito as they discuss the depth and mentality on the offensive line ... WATCH

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions get up-close look at the fastest group of receivers in NFL combine history

news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, Matt Eberflus and Dan Campbell had to say at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 2 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Lions could bolster tight end depth via NFL Draft

If the Detroit Lions want to bolster their depth at tight end, the 2022 draft class could be a good place to look.
Advertising