Quinn talks tight end production, addressing the position

"Back in March, we talked to basically every tight end on the free-agent market trying to get those guys here," Quinn said. "Some we were close on. Some we weren't. Some got paid an exorbitant amount of money that really didn't produce this year. We made a run at those guys.

"The Rob Gronkowski thing is well documented. Trade deadline there was probably three or four conversations with teams about top tight ends around the league that just didn't consummate. That's the way the NFL works. You can't guarantee you're going to get something unless you have something here."

The Lions did have Ebron here. He was set to play 2018 in Detroit on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, but the team released him in March as Quinn said at the time he didn't believe Ebron's production in Detroit his first four seasons matched the fifth-year option price tag in his contract.

"I'm glad for Eric Ebron," Quinn said. "Great person. He had a good year in Indy. I'm happy for him. It didn't work out here."

Detroit's top two tight ends this season from a production standpoint – Toilolo and Luke Willson – are unrestricted free agents this offseason. Michael Roberts, who led the group with three touchdowns catches, is under contract entering his third season.