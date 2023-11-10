Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 68: Penei Sewell previews Lions at Chargers ahead of Week 10 trip to LA

Nov 10, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns from the bye week to get you set for the Week 10 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers. First, Tim is joined by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press to talk through the news and notes of the week as the team re-started practices following a Week 9 bye. After that, Tim and Dave break down the Key Matchups for Lions at Chargers, including Taylor Decker vs. Khalil Mack, Alex Anzalone vs. Austin Ekeler and more. Lastly, Lions Pro Bowl tackle Penei Sewell makes his podcast debut, as he joins Tim in the studio to discuss the fan support he's received, fatherhood and this week's matchup against Chargers edge Joey Bosa. Stay tuned for more Lions coverage later this week.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: News and notes from this week in Allen Park
  • 2:17: Key Matchups for Week 10's Lions at Chargers
  • 17:00: Penei Sewell on stopping Joey Bosa, Lions' hot start to season & more

