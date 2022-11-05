Packers Roundup: Aaron Rodgers believes getting healthy will help Green Bay get on a run

The Detroit Lions (1-6) are coming off a close loss at home against the Miami Dolphins (31-27).
The Lions' offense returned to their scoring ways after not scoring a touchdown in two straight games by putting up 27 points in the first half, giving the Lions a 27-17 lead into halftime. However the Lions failed to score during the second half, allowing the Dolphins to record 14 unanswered points in the third quarter.
The Lions failed on a critical fourth and two, allowing the Dolphins to run out the clock and walk away with the win.
Following the loss, the Lions made some personnel moves on both offense and defense. The Lions traded away tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for draft picks. Defensively, the Lions parted ways with defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.
The Green Bay Packers (3-5) are coming off a loss against the Buffalo Bills (27-17) on Sunday Night Football. They have lost four straight games after starting the season 3-1.
It's an uncommon sight to see Green Bay under .500 and tied for second in the NFC North. GM Brian Gutekunst did not make any moves prior to the trade deadline, so it's up to the Packers to get their season back on track with the current roster.
The Packers look to turn their season around, while the Lions look for the upset at home. The last time these two teams played at Ford Field was Week 18 of last season. The Lions won that contest, 37-30.
Here are 5 Packers storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
1. Aaron Rodgers believes getting healthy will help Packers get on a run
Aaron Rodgers trusts the 3-5 Packers can get their season back on track because he sees a team that has remained together in the locker room … READ MORE
2. Samori Toure rising to the challenge for Packers' offense
Since training camp, everyone associated with the Packers could see the potential in Samori Toure anytime the team stepped on the field … READ MORE
3. Packers have 'all the faith in the world' in Quay Walker
Rookie linebacker Quay Walker wore the communication helmet this week with De'Vondre Campbell not practicing and the Packers are confident in his abilities going into this Sunday … READ MORE
4. Three Things: Help from within, dangerous Lions and Krys Barnes
Larry and Wes have three things to look for heading into the Green Bay Packers' Week 9 contest against the Detroit Lions … WATCH
5. Packers Daily: Familiar foe
Wayne Larrivee takes a look at the ground game matchup in Green Bay's clash with the Lions … WATCH