One Pridecast: Episode 99: Week 12 Thanksgiving

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers and their Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Houston Texans.
The highlights include:
- 1:48 - what went wrong in Carolina
- 4:28 - the touchdown that was wiped off the board against the Panthers
- 6:03 - the offensive line play last week
- 7:21 - where the Lions stand after the loss
- 11:02 - the importance of coming out with energy on Thanksgiving
- 14:50 - the uniqueness of playing an AFC opponent on Thanksgiving
- 17:08 - what the Lions need to do to win against the Texans
- 18:33 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
