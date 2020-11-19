One Pridecast Episode 98: Week 11

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 10 win over the Washington Football Team and their Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
The highlights include:
- 1:01 - the final drive from the game against Washington
- 3:45 - how concerning the comeback from Washington was
- 9:40 - D'Andre Swift's performance in Week 11
- 16:02 - the Panthers' season so far
- 22:09 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.