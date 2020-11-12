One Pridecast Episode 97: Week 10

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 9 loss to the Vikings and their Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team.
The highlights include:
- 0:53 - takeaways from the game in Minnesota
- 2:54 - struggles against the run
- 4:35 - Matthew Stafford's game week
- 6:49 - missed opportunities in the game
- 11:37 - Alex Smith stepping in at QB for the Washington Football Team
- 15:26 - Washington's defensive line
- 17:31 - what the Lions need to do to win on Sunday
- 19:09 - where the team stands halfway through the season
- 23:45 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
