One Pridecast Episode 96: Week 9

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 8 loss to the Colts and their Week 9 matchup with the Vikings.
The highlights include:
- 0:41 - what went wrong for the Lions against the Colts
- 3:02 - defining moments in the loss to Indianapolis
- 6:31 - why the Lions have struggled at home
- 7:34 - what it was like having friends and family in the stands at Ford Field
- 9:40 - positives to take away from Week 8
- 12:35 - what happens if Kenny Golladay isn't able to play this week
- 15:01 - why the run game has struggled to get going recently
- 16:48 - the importance of Everson Griffen with Trey Flowers going to IR
- 19:22 - whether or not the Vikings have turned things around after beating the Packers
- 20:46 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.