One Pridecast Episode 96: Week 9

Nov 05, 2020 at 06:54 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 8 loss to the Colts and their Week 9 matchup with the Vikings.

The highlights include:

  • 0:41 - what went wrong for the Lions against the Colts
  • 3:02 - defining moments in the loss to Indianapolis
  • 6:31 - why the Lions have struggled at home
  • 7:34 - what it was like having friends and family in the stands at Ford Field
  • 9:40 - positives to take away from Week 8
  • 12:35 - what happens if Kenny Golladay isn't able to play this week
  • 15:01 - why the run game has struggled to get going recently
  • 16:48 - the importance of Everson Griffen with Trey Flowers going to IR
  • 19:22 - whether or not the Vikings have turned things around after beating the Packers
  • 20:46 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit

For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 95: Week 8

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 7 win over the Falcons and their Week 8 matchup with the Colts.
news

One Pridecast Episode 94: Week 7

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 6 win over the Jaugars and preview their Week 7 matchup with the Falcons.
news

One Pridecast Episode 93: Week 6

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara preview the Lions' Week 6 matchup with the Jaguars coming out of the bye.
news

One Pridecast Episode 92: Bye Week

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara discuss the state of the team in a mini Bye Week episode.
news

One Pridecast Episode 91: Week 4

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 3 win over the Cardinals and preview their Week 4 matchup with the Saints.
news

One Pridecast Episode 90: Week 3

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 2 loss to the Packers and preview their Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals.
news

One Pridecast Episode 89: Week 2

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Bears and preview their Week 2 matchup with the Packers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 88: Previewing the 2020 season

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara preview the Lions' 2020 season.
news

One Pridecast Episode 87: Previewing Training Camp

Tori Petry and Tim Twentyman discuss the top storylines heading into Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage.
news

One Pridecast Episode 86: Detailing COVID-19 precautions for training camp

Tori Petry talks with team president Rod Wood and infection control officer Matt Barnes about how the team has prepared to safely conduct Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage. 
news

One Pridecast Episode 85: A conversation on racial injustice and the NFL with LB Christian Jones

Linebacker Christian Jones joins Tori Petry for a conversation on racial injustice and the NFL.

