One Pridecast Episode 95: Week 8

Oct 29, 2020 at 05:24 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 6 win over the Jaguars and their Week 7 matchup with the Falcons.

The highlights include:

  • 0:30 - reacting to the 4th quarter of the Lions' game against the Falcons
  • 2:30 - Matthew Stafford's performance in Atlanta
  • 6:50 - what stood out from the other 3 quarters of the game in Week 7
  • 8:49 - assessing the defense's performance against the Falcons
  • 11:18 - Kenny Golladay impressing
  • 13:20 - whether or not the Lions have turned their season around yet
  • 14:39 - what the Lions need to show on Sunday
  • 19:15 - reacting to the report the Lions traded for Everson Griffen
  • 22:01 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit

For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 94: Week 7

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 6 win over the Jaugars and preview their Week 7 matchup with the Falcons.
news

One Pridecast Episode 93: Week 6

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara preview the Lions' Week 6 matchup with the Jaguars coming out of the bye.
news

One Pridecast Episode 92: Bye Week

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara discuss the state of the team in a mini Bye Week episode.
news

One Pridecast Episode 91: Week 4

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 3 win over the Cardinals and preview their Week 4 matchup with the Saints.
news

One Pridecast Episode 90: Week 3

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 2 loss to the Packers and preview their Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals.
news

One Pridecast Episode 89: Week 2

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Bears and preview their Week 2 matchup with the Packers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 88: Previewing the 2020 season

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara preview the Lions' 2020 season.
news

One Pridecast Episode 87: Previewing Training Camp

Tori Petry and Tim Twentyman discuss the top storylines heading into Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage.
news

One Pridecast Episode 86: Detailing COVID-19 precautions for training camp

Tori Petry talks with team president Rod Wood and infection control officer Matt Barnes about how the team has prepared to safely conduct Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage. 
news

One Pridecast Episode 85: A conversation on racial injustice and the NFL with LB Christian Jones

Linebacker Christian Jones joins Tori Petry for a conversation on racial injustice and the NFL.
news

One Pridecast Episode 84: DT Danny Shelton talks virtual offseason and COVID-19 relief efforts

Tori Petry talks with new DT Danny Shelton about the virtual offseason and the t-shirts he's selling to raise money for relief efforts.

Advertising