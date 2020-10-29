One Pridecast Episode 95: Week 8

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 6 win over the Jaguars and their Week 7 matchup with the Falcons.
The highlights include:
- 0:30 - reacting to the 4th quarter of the Lions' game against the Falcons
- 2:30 - Matthew Stafford's performance in Atlanta
- 6:50 - what stood out from the other 3 quarters of the game in Week 7
- 8:49 - assessing the defense's performance against the Falcons
- 11:18 - Kenny Golladay impressing
- 13:20 - whether or not the Lions have turned their season around yet
- 14:39 - what the Lions need to show on Sunday
- 19:15 - reacting to the report the Lions traded for Everson Griffen
- 22:01 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
