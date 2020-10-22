One Pridecast Episode 94: Week 7

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 6 win over the Jaguars and their Week 7 matchup with the Falcons.
The highlights include:
- 1:25 - what the Lions did to get back on track in Jacksonville
- 4:08 - what was working in the run game for D'Andre Swift and the Lions OL
- 11:52 - how the Lions got more pressure on the QB against the Jaguars
- 15:54 - how the Lions young cornerbacks have been playing
- 17:53 - what challenges the Falcons bring
- 20:49 - whether the Week 6 matchup between the Vikings and Falcons reflected Atlanta's strength or Minnesota's weakness
- 22:08 - what the Lions need to do to win in Atlanta
- 23:55 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
