One Pridecast Episode 93: Week 6

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 6 matchup with the Jaguars coming out of the bye.
The highlights include:
- 2:21 - why the bye week came at a good time
- 3:09 - what the Lions needed to correct over the bye
- 5:14 - why the next few weeks are an opportunity to get back on track
- 7:58 - breaking down the Jaguars
- 10:15 - the importance of stopping the run
- 16:44 - Matthew Stafford's interesting stat against the Jaguars
- 18:32 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.