One Pridecast Episode 91: Week 4

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 3 win over the Cardinals and their Week 4 matchup with the Saints.
The highlights include:
- 1:12 - what stood out about the Lions' win in Arizona
- 7:07 - why the Lions are using Adrian Peterson so much
- 10:50 - how the Lions got more pressure on the QB
- 12:03 - which players stood out in the team's Week 3 win
- 15:36 - why Drew Brees isn't playing at his best
- 18:22 - the gauntlet of receivers the Lions secondary has had to face
- 19:30 - Jeff Okudah's improvement
- 22:15 - a potential opportunity vs. the Saints defense
- 23:21 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.