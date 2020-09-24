One Pridecast Episode 90: Week 3

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 2 loss to the Packers and their Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals.
The highlights include:
- 1:14 - the uniqueness of covering a road game from Ford Field
- 3:25 - what went wrong against the Packers last week
- 7:47 - defensive struggles
- 12:55 - how fans should view starting the season 0-2
- 15:26 - the challenge the Cardinals offense brings
- 20:00 - the Lions' running back by committee approach
- 22:05 - T.J. Hockenson's game in Arizona last year
- 24:19 - the Lions' offensive line's performance
- 25:31 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
