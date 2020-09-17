One Pridecast Episode 89: Week 2

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Bears and their Week 2 matchup with the Packers.
The highlights include:
- 1:11 - what went wrong against the Bears on Sunday
- 5:25 - what to make of rookie RB D'Andre Swift's dropped touchdown
- 8:53 - positives from the game against the Bears
- 15:22 - impact of injured secondary heading into Week 2
- 17:52 - the challenges in facing the Packers
- 21:00 - key to beat the Packers in Week 2
- 25:12 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.