One Pridecast Episode 87: Previewing Training Camp

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast, Tori Petry talks with Tim Twentyman about the top storylines heading into Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage.
The highlights include:
- 1:35 - Tim's top story to watch: the RBs
- 5:02 - Matthew Stafford's return to the field
- 9:01 - what to expect from Jeff Okudah in camp
- 12:37 - improvements on defense
- 15:27 - depth questions on the edge
- 17:38 - who will fit where on the offensive line
- 19:29 - the punter competition
- 21:00 - the challenges of a shortened camp
