One Pridecast Episode 84: DT Danny Shelton talks virtual offseason and COVID-19 relief efforts

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast, Tori Petry talks with new DT Danny Shelton about the virtual offseason and the t-shirts he's selling to raise money for relief efforts.
The highlights include:
- 0:54 - getting to know his new team in the midst of a virtual offseason program
- 5:24 - his efforts to support COVID-19 relief with Lions t-shirts and how he incorporated his culture into it
- 10:38 - how he adopted all four of his dogs
- 14:15 - what it has been like to spend extra time with his family in quarantine
- 16:40 - his home workouts
- 19:28 - his quarantine gardening hobby and his son's efforts to participate
For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/news/podcasts.