Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 12:49 PM

One Pridecast Episode 83: The Draft Network's Trevor Sikkema breaks down the 2020 draft class

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast, Tori Petry talks with The Draft Network senior draft analyst Trevor Sikkema about the Lions' 2020 NFL draft class.

The highlights include:

  • 1:49 - why the Lions weren't able to trade back in the first round
  • 4:14 - the accuracy of mock drafts this year
  • 6:11 - grading the Lions' 2020 draft class
  • 7:56 - why the Lions took a running back in the second round
  • 12:22 - how the team built up their defensive line in the draft
  • 15:57 - how much the two drafted offensive linemen will contribute right away
  • 18:51 - what we see from new WR Quintez Cephus on tape
  • 21:10 - why the Lions drafted two running backs
  • 22:07 - how three Ohio State Buckeyes ended up on the Lions
  • 23:42 - why the Packers took a quarterback in this draft

For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/news/podcasts.

