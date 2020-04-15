One Pridecast Episode 82: NFL's Lance Zierlein previews the NFL Draft

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast, Tori Petry talks with NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein about the upcoming draft.
The highlights include:
- 0:41 - what goes into making player profiles for 500 draft prospects each year
- 4:58 - how a different draft process this year could lead to less trades in the draft
- 6:56 - who the Lions could take with the No. 3 pick
- 9:58 - pass rushers that could fit the Lions outside of the first round
- 14:56 - the quality of this year's quarterback class
- 16:50 - potential fits for the Lions on the offensive line and at wide receiver
- 21:59 - how the virtual aspect of the 2020 draft changes things for prospects
