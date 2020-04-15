Presented by

One Pridecast Episode 82: NFL's Lance Zierlein previews the NFL Draft

Apr 15, 2020 at 01:34 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast, Tori Petry talks with NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein about the upcoming draft.

The highlights include:

  • 0:41 - what goes into making player profiles for 500 draft prospects each year
  • 4:58 - how a different draft process this year could lead to less trades in the draft
  • 6:56 - who the Lions could take with the No. 3 pick
  • 9:58 - pass rushers that could fit the Lions outside of the first round
  • 14:56 - the quality of this year's quarterback class
  • 16:50 - potential fits for the Lions on the offensive line and at wide receiver
  • 21:59 - how the virtual aspect of the 2020 draft changes things for prospects

For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/news/podcasts.

