One Pridecast Episode 133: Ben Solak at the NFL Combine

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by The Ringer's Ben Solak on Radio Row at the 2022 NFL Combine. They discuss the Lions' 2021 season, how the team found value in undrafted free agents and what the Lions may do with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Highlights include:
- 1:23: How were the Lions able to stay the course in a tough season?
- 2:55: The benefits of playing young players in the NFL
- 9:40: Breaking down Penei Sewell's rookie season
- 11:19: Will the Lions consider drafting a quarterback at No. 2 overall?
- 12:50: If not a quarterback, is Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton the pick?