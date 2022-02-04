One Pridecast Episode 132: Dave Fipp talks special teams at the Senior Bowl

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp. The two discuss Fipp's start in coaching, his playing career at the University of Arizona and how the Senior Bowl's rules impact special teams play.
Highlights include:
- 0:40: A preview of the potential "Dave Fipp podcast"
- 2:31: The differences between coaching college and professional football
- 9:19: A look back at Fipp's time at the University of Arizona
- 13:40: How Fipp's Senior Bowl week in an "advisory role" has gone