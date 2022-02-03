One Pridecast Episode 131: Cameron Thomas and Connor Heyward at Senior Bowl Media Day

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by San Diego State OLB Cameron Thomas and Michigan State FB Connor Heyward. Cameron Thomas discusses his Detroit roots and what it's like being coached by the Lions staff before Connor Heyward stops by to discuss his position changes at Michigan State.
Highlights include:
- 1:11: What kind of energy has the Lions staff brought to the meeting rooms?
- 5:04: Cameron Thomas' morning routine during training
- 9:20: How does the Lions' fullback usage appeal to Connor Heyward?
- 11:43: Connor Heyward's favorite Michigan State vs. Michigan memories