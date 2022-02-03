Presented by

One Pridecast Episode 131: Cameron Thomas and Connor Heyward at Senior Bowl Media Day

Feb 02, 2022 at 09:28 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by San Diego State OLB Cameron Thomas and Michigan State FB Connor Heyward. Cameron Thomas discusses his Detroit roots and what it's like being coached by the Lions staff before Connor Heyward stops by to discuss his position changes at Michigan State.

Highlights include:

  • 1:11: What kind of energy has the Lions staff brought to the meeting rooms?
  • 5:04: Cameron Thomas' morning routine during training
  • 9:20: How does the Lions' fullback usage appeal to Connor Heyward?
  • 11:43: Connor Heyward's favorite Michigan State vs. Michigan memories

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 130: Dannie Rogers and Toledo S Tycen Anderson talk after Senior Bowl practice

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Toledo S Tycen Anderson. The two recap the American team's first practice and what the week is like for draft prospects.
news

One Pridecast Episode 129: Dannie Rogers and Tim Twentyman preview the 2022 Senior Bowl

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers and Tim Twentyman are in Mobile, Alabama for the 2022 Senior Bowl! The two discuss all aspects of the week before practices begin Tuesday morning.
news

One Pridecast Episode 128: Dannie Rogers & Mike O'Hara wrap up the regular season

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara. With just one game left, Dannie and Mike recap the Lions' season, discuss Dan Campbell's first year, the development of Amon-Ra St. Brown and the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

One Pridecast Episode 127: Dan Campbell, Alim McNeill & Mike O'Hara ahead of Lions vs. Seahawks

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast, presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Coach Campbell to breakdown the Seahawks offense, NT Alim McNeill to discuss his rookie year and columnist Mike O'Hara to make his pick of the week.
news

One Pridecast Episode 126: Penei Sewell and Mike O'Hara preview Week 16 at Atlanta

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast, presented by BetMGM Dannie and Mike O'Hara recap last week's win against the Cardinals and Mike makes his Pick of the Week. After that, Lions tackle Penei Sewell joins Dannie to discuss his rookie year in Detroit.
news

One Pridecast Episode 125: Mike O'Hara and Craig Reynolds talk Week 15 vs. Arizona

Dannie and Mike O'Hara recap last week's game against the Broncos and preview the Week 15 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals before Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM. Next, Lions RB Craig Reynolds joins Dannie to discuss his impressive NFL debut last week.
news

One Pridecast Episode 124: Mike O'Hara and Brock Wright recap a Week 13 Lions win

Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to recap the Lions' comeback win against the Vikings and preview Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos before Mike makes his Pick of the Week presented by BetMGM. Next, TE Brock Wright joins to discuss his first career TD.
news

One Pridecast Episode 123: Josh Reynolds and Mike O'Hara break down the Vikings

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to recap Thanksgiving, look ahead to Minnesota, and make his Pick of the Week. Then WR Josh Reynolds stops by to discuss his big game against the Bears last week.
news

One Pridecast Episode 122: Thanksgiving Special with Mike O'Hara and Jason Cabinda

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara discuss Thanksgiving memories before Mike makes his Pick of the Week. Next, FB Jason Cabinda joins Dannie to break down his new role in the Lions' offense and his Thanksgiving hot takes.
news

One Pridecast Episode 121: Mike O'Hara and Will Harris preview Week 11 at Cleveland

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara recap last week's 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh before Mike makes his Pick of the Week. After that, S Will Harris joins Dannie to talk about the vibe inside the locker room.
news

One Pridecast Episode 120: Back from the bye week and previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara to discuss the state of the offense, the addition of WR Josh Reynolds, and Mike makes his Pick of the Week!
