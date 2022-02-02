One Pridecast Episode 130: Dannie Rogers and Toledo S Tycen Anderson talk after Senior Bowl practice

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Toledo S Tycen Anderson. The two discuss what Senior Bowl week is like for draft prospects, how Tycen's first Senior Bowl practice went and what Duce Staley is saying to motivate the American team ahead of Saturday's game.
Highlights include:
- 1:00: How does a player's schedule look during Senior Bowl week?
- 5:02: Tycen's initial impressions of the Lions coaching staff
- 7:10: What kind of emotions do players have on this kind of stage?
- 10:58: How does the Senior Bowl week prepare players for the NFL Combine?