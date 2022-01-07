One Pridecast Episode 128: Dannie Rogers & Mike O'Hara wrap up the regular season

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara. With just one game remaining, Dannie and Mike recap the Lions' season to date, discussing Dan Campbell's first year in charge, the development of Amon-Ra St. Brown and what the team might look for in this year's NFL Draft. As always, Mike wraps up with his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM.
Highlights include:
- 1:30: Dannie and Mike recap last week's game in Seattle
- 8:48: How has Dan Campbell handled his first year as head coach?
- 12:40: Which offensive players have stepped up after the bye week?
- 16:04: What positions should the Lions target in the 2022 NFL Draft?
- 20:45: Mike O'Hara's Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM