One Pridecast Episode 128: Dannie Rogers & Mike O'Hara wrap up the regular season

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara. With just one game remaining, Dannie and Mike recap the Lions' season to date, discussing Dan Campbell's first year in charge, the development of Amon-Ra St. Brown and what the team might look for in this year's NFL Draft. As always, Mike wraps up with his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM.