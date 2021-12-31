Presented by

One Pridecast Episode 127: Dan Campbell, Alim McNeill & Mike O'Hara ahead of Lions vs. Seahawks

Dec 31, 2021 at 06:18 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, nose tackle Alim McNeill and DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara. Coach Campbell breaks down what he's expecting from the Seahawks offense before Alim McNeill joins Dannie to discuss his rookie year and his budding music career. Lastly, Mike O'Hara rounds things out with his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM.

Highlights include:

  • 1:28: Coach Campbell on what he's watching for from Russell Wilson and his wide receivers
  • 4:11: Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill joins the show
  • 9:23: Mike O'Hara's Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 126: Penei Sewell and Mike O'Hara preview Week 16 at Atlanta

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast, presented by BetMGM Dannie and Mike O'Hara recap last week's win against the Cardinals and Mike makes his Pick of the Week. After that, Lions tackle Penei Sewell joins Dannie to discuss his rookie year in Detroit.
news

One Pridecast Episode 125: Mike O'Hara and Craig Reynolds talk Week 15 vs. Arizona

Dannie and Mike O'Hara recap last week's game against the Broncos and preview the Week 15 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals before Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM. Next, Lions RB Craig Reynolds joins Dannie to discuss his impressive NFL debut last week.
news

One Pridecast Episode 124: Mike O'Hara and Brock Wright recap a Week 13 Lions win

Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to recap the Lions' comeback win against the Vikings and preview Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos before Mike makes his Pick of the Week presented by BetMGM. Next, TE Brock Wright joins to discuss his first career TD.
news

One Pridecast Episode 123: Josh Reynolds and Mike O'Hara break down the Vikings

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to recap Thanksgiving, look ahead to Minnesota, and make his Pick of the Week. Then WR Josh Reynolds stops by to discuss his big game against the Bears last week.
news

One Pridecast Episode 122: Thanksgiving Special with Mike O'Hara and Jason Cabinda

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara discuss Thanksgiving memories before Mike makes his Pick of the Week. Next, FB Jason Cabinda joins Dannie to break down his new role in the Lions' offense and his Thanksgiving hot takes.
news

One Pridecast Episode 121: Mike O'Hara and Will Harris preview Week 11 at Cleveland

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara recap last week's 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh before Mike makes his Pick of the Week. After that, S Will Harris joins Dannie to talk about the vibe inside the locker room.
news

One Pridecast Episode 120: Back from the bye week and previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara to discuss the state of the offense, the addition of WR Josh Reynolds, and Mike makes his Pick of the Week!
news

One Pridecast Episode 119: Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara recap Week 7 and look toward the Eagles

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to break down the trickery from the Lions' Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, discuss the injuries for the Eagles' offense, and Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM!
news

One Pridecast Episode 118: Mike O'Hara breaks down the Los Angeles Rams

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview the Week 7 matchup between the Lions and Rams and Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM!
news

One Pridecast Episode 117: Mike O'Hara & Trey Flowers talk Lions vs. Bengals

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview Lions vs Bengals and OLB Trey Flowers discusses his return from injury and how to stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
news

One Pridecast Episode 116: Kalif Raymond & Mike O'Hara preview Week 5 at Minnesota

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview Lions at Vikings and Kalif Raymond stops by to recap his two-touchdown performance against the Bears.
Advertising