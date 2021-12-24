One Pridecast Episode 126: Penei Sewell and Mike O'Hara preview Week 16 at Atlanta

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara and Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Dannie and Mike recap last week's win against the Cardinals and preview the Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons before Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM. After that, Lions tackle Penei Sewell joins Dannie to discuss his rookie year in Detroit.
Highlights include:
- 3:58: How will the Lions manage without QB Jared Goff and CB Amani Oruwariye on Sunday?
- 9:24: Dannie and Mike discuss the emergence of rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
- 20:55: What can the Lions expect from Atlanta's passing offense?
- 26:56: Mike's Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM
- 29:27: Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell joins the show