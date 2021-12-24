One Pridecast Episode 126: Penei Sewell and Mike O'Hara preview Week 16 at Atlanta

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara and Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Dannie and Mike recap last week's win against the Cardinals and preview the Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons before Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM. After that, Lions tackle Penei Sewell joins Dannie to discuss his rookie year in Detroit.