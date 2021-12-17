Presented by

One Pridecast Episode 125: Mike O'Hara and Craig Reynolds talk Week 15 vs. Arizona

Dec 17, 2021 at 05:06 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds. Dannie and Mike recap last week's game against the Broncos and preview the Week 15 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals before Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM. After that, Lions running back Craig Reynolds joins Dannie to discuss his impressive NFL debut last week.

Highlights include:

  • 1:25: Dannie and Mike talk through what went wrong in Denver
  • 5:10: How does the loss of T.J. Hockenson change the offensive gameplan moving forward?
  • 11:11: Can the Lions slow down Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray?
  • 20:37: Mike's Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM
  • 22:45: Lions running back Craig Reynolds joins the show

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 124: Mike O'Hara and Brock Wright recap a Week 13 Lions win

Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to recap the Lions' comeback win against the Vikings and preview Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos before Mike makes his Pick of the Week presented by BetMGM. Next, TE Brock Wright joins to discuss his first career TD.
news

One Pridecast Episode 123: Josh Reynolds and Mike O'Hara break down the Vikings

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to recap Thanksgiving, look ahead to Minnesota, and make his Pick of the Week. Then WR Josh Reynolds stops by to discuss his big game against the Bears last week.
news

One Pridecast Episode 122: Thanksgiving Special with Mike O'Hara and Jason Cabinda

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara discuss Thanksgiving memories before Mike makes his Pick of the Week. Next, FB Jason Cabinda joins Dannie to break down his new role in the Lions' offense and his Thanksgiving hot takes.
news

One Pridecast Episode 121: Mike O'Hara and Will Harris preview Week 11 at Cleveland

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara recap last week's 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh before Mike makes his Pick of the Week. After that, S Will Harris joins Dannie to talk about the vibe inside the locker room.
news

One Pridecast Episode 120: Back from the bye week and previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara to discuss the state of the offense, the addition of WR Josh Reynolds, and Mike makes his Pick of the Week!
news

One Pridecast Episode 119: Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara recap Week 7 and look toward the Eagles

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to break down the trickery from the Lions' Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, discuss the injuries for the Eagles' offense, and Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM!
news

One Pridecast Episode 118: Mike O'Hara breaks down the Los Angeles Rams

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview the Week 7 matchup between the Lions and Rams and Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM!
news

One Pridecast Episode 117: Mike O'Hara & Trey Flowers talk Lions vs. Bengals

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview Lions vs Bengals and OLB Trey Flowers discusses his return from injury and how to stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
news

One Pridecast Episode 116: Kalif Raymond & Mike O'Hara preview Week 5 at Minnesota

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview Lions at Vikings and Kalif Raymond stops by to recap his two-touchdown performance against the Bears.
news

One Pridecast Episode 115: TikTok creator Emily Zugay on her viral Lions rebrand

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by TikTok creator Emily Zugay, who went viral for her re-design of the Detroit Lions' logo.
news

One Pridecast Episode 114: Nick Williams & Dan Campbell ahead of Lions vs. Ravens

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Head Coach Dan Campbell, defensive lineman Nick Williams and Detroit Lions columnist Mike O'Hara.
