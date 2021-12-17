One Pridecast Episode 125: Mike O'Hara and Craig Reynolds talk Week 15 vs. Arizona

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds. Dannie and Mike recap last week's game against the Broncos and preview the Week 15 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals before Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM. After that, Lions running back Craig Reynolds joins Dannie to discuss his impressive NFL debut last week.