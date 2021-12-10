One Pridecast Episode 124: Mike O'Hara and Brock Wright recap a Week 13 Lions win

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright. Dannie and Mike recap the Lions' comeback win against the Vikings and preview the Week 14 matchup with the Denver Broncos before Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM. After that, Lions tight end Brock Wright joins Dannie to discuss his first career touchdown in last week's game.