One Pridecast Episode 123: Josh Reynolds and Mike O'Hara break down the Vikings

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Dannie and Mike recap the Thanksgiving loss to the Bears and ponder how the Lions can rebound against Minnesota. After that, Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM, before Josh Reynolds joins Dannie to discuss joining the Lions mid-season and his big game against the Bears last week.