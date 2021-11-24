Presented by

One Pridecast Episode 122: Thanksgiving Special with Mike O'Hara and Jason Cabinda

Nov 24, 2021 at 02:14 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda. Dannie and Mike discuss Thanksgiving memories and recap last week's 13-10 loss to Cleveland before Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM. After that, Jason Cabinda joins Dannie to break down his new role in the Lions' offense and gives us his Thanksgiving hot takes.

Highlights include:

  • 0:50: Mike O'Hara's favorite Thanksgiving game since he began covering the Lions in 1977
  • 4:00: What went wrong for the Lions in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns
  • 14:43: Andy Dalton gets the start for the Bears – how does that change the Lions' gameplan?
  • 19:13: Mike O'Hara's Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM
  • 21:38: Fullback Jason Cabinda joins the show

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 121: Mike O'Hara and Will Harris preview Week 11 at Cleveland

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara recap last week's 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh before Mike makes his Pick of the Week. After that, S Will Harris joins Dannie to talk about the vibe inside the locker room.
news

One Pridecast Episode 120: Back from the bye week and previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara to discuss the state of the offense, the addition of WR Josh Reynolds, and Mike makes his Pick of the Week!
news

One Pridecast Episode 119: Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara recap Week 7 and look toward the Eagles

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to break down the trickery from the Lions' Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, discuss the injuries for the Eagles' offense, and Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM!
news

One Pridecast Episode 118: Mike O'Hara breaks down the Los Angeles Rams

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview the Week 7 matchup between the Lions and Rams and Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM!
news

One Pridecast Episode 117: Mike O'Hara & Trey Flowers talk Lions vs. Bengals

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview Lions vs Bengals and OLB Trey Flowers discusses his return from injury and how to stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
news

One Pridecast Episode 116: Kalif Raymond & Mike O'Hara preview Week 5 at Minnesota

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview Lions at Vikings and Kalif Raymond stops by to recap his two-touchdown performance against the Bears.
news

One Pridecast Episode 115: TikTok creator Emily Zugay on her viral Lions rebrand

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by TikTok creator Emily Zugay, who went viral for her re-design of the Detroit Lions' logo.
news

One Pridecast Episode 114: Nick Williams & Dan Campbell ahead of Lions vs. Ravens

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Head Coach Dan Campbell, defensive lineman Nick Williams and Detroit Lions columnist Mike O'Hara.
news

One Pridecast Episode 113: T.J. Lang & Jamaal Williams on Week 2 at Green Bay

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Lions vs. Packers experts T.J. Lang & Jamaal Williams to discuss the Week 2 matchup between the division rivals.
news

One Pridecast Episode 112: 2021 Lions Season Opener

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers and T.J. Lang break down the Lions' 2021 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 111: Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears takes us inside the war room

Tori Petry talks with Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears about their draft preparation and what it's been like working with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.
