One Pridecast Episode 122: Thanksgiving Special with Mike O'Hara and Jason Cabinda

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda. Dannie and Mike discuss Thanksgiving memories and recap last week's 13-10 loss to Cleveland before Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM. After that, Jason Cabinda joins Dannie to break down his new role in the Lions' offense and gives us his Thanksgiving hot takes.
Highlights include:
- 0:50: Mike O'Hara's favorite Thanksgiving game since he began covering the Lions in 1977
- 4:00: What went wrong for the Lions in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns
- 14:43: Andy Dalton gets the start for the Bears – how does that change the Lions' gameplan?
- 19:13: Mike O'Hara's Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM
- 21:38: Fullback Jason Cabinda joins the show