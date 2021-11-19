One Pridecast Episode 121: Mike O'Hara and Will Harris preview Week 11 at Cleveland

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara and Detroit Lions safety Will Harris. Dannie and Mike recap last week's 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh before Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM. After that, Will Harris joins Dannie to talk about the vibe inside the locker room ahead of Week 11.