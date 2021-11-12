One Pridecast Episode 120: Back from the bye week and previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara. The two return from the Lions' week off to discuss the state of the offense, the addition of wide receiver Josh Reynolds, and Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM!
Highlights include:
- 2:30: A quick recap of the first half of the 2021 season
- 7:00: What can Josh Reynolds bring to this offense?
- 23:37: How can the Lions compete with the red-hot Pittsburgh Steelers?
- 26:40: Mike O'Hara's Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM