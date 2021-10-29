One Pridecast Episode 119: Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara recap Week 7 and look toward the Eagles

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara to preview the Week 7 matchup between the Lions and Rams. They discuss Jared Goff's return to Los Angeles, what the Lions defense can expect from Rams QB Matthew Stafford, and Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM!