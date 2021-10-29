Presented by

One Pridecast Episode 119: Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara recap Week 7 and look toward the Eagles

Oct 29, 2021 at 04:22 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara to preview the Week 7 matchup between the Lions and Rams. They discuss Jared Goff's return to Los Angeles, what the Lions defense can expect from Rams QB Matthew Stafford, and Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM!

Highlights include:

  • 2:15: A look back at the three trick plays that the Lions pulled off in Los Angeles
  • 8:14: What went into wide receiver Kalif Raymond's big day against the Rams
  • 19:19: How the Eagles will manage the run game without running back Miles Sanders
  • 23:49: Mike O'Hara's Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 118: Mike O'Hara breaks down the Los Angeles Rams

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview the Week 7 matchup between the Lions and Rams and Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM!
news

One Pridecast Episode 117: Mike O'Hara & Trey Flowers talk Lions vs. Bengals

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview Lions vs Bengals and OLB Trey Flowers discusses his return from injury and how to stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
news

One Pridecast Episode 116: Kalif Raymond & Mike O'Hara preview Week 5 at Minnesota

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview Lions at Vikings and Kalif Raymond stops by to recap his two-touchdown performance against the Bears.
news

One Pridecast Episode 115: TikTok creator Emily Zugay on her viral Lions rebrand

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by TikTok creator Emily Zugay, who went viral for her re-design of the Detroit Lions' logo.
news

One Pridecast Episode 114: Nick Williams & Dan Campbell ahead of Lions vs. Ravens

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Head Coach Dan Campbell, defensive lineman Nick Williams and Detroit Lions columnist Mike O'Hara.
news

One Pridecast Episode 113: T.J. Lang & Jamaal Williams on Week 2 at Green Bay

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Lions vs. Packers experts T.J. Lang & Jamaal Williams to discuss the Week 2 matchup between the division rivals.
news

One Pridecast Episode 112: 2021 Lions Season Opener

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers and T.J. Lang break down the Lions' 2021 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 111: Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears takes us inside the war room

Tori Petry talks with Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears about their draft preparation and what it's been like working with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.
news

One Pridecast Episode 110: Mike O'Hara's Mock Draft

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara break down Mike's mock draft and preview the draft.
news

One Pridecast Episode 109: Duce Staley talks his role as assistant head coach

Tori Petry talks with assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley about his new role and the chemistry on the coaching staff.
news

One Pridecast Episode 108: Chris Spielman talks culture shift in Detroit

Tori Petry talks with Lions Legend and special assistant to chairman and president & CEO Chris Spielman about the culture shift he's helping to bring about in Detroit.
