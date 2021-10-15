One Pridecast Episode 117: Mike O'Hara & Trey Flowers talk Lions vs. Bengals

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara to preview the Week 6 matchup between the Lions and Bengals. After Mike's Pick of the Week, Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers talks about his return from injury against the Vikings and how the Lions plan to stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Lastly, it's an encore presentation of the latest episode of "Jamaal That," starring running back Jamaal Williams.