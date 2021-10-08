One Pridecast Episode 116: Kalif Raymond & Mike O'Hara preview Week 5 at Minnesota

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara to preview the Week 5 matchup between the Lions and Vikings. After Mike's Pick of the Week, Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond stops by to recap his two-touchdown performance against the Bears. Lastly, it's an encore presentation of the latest episode of "Jamaal That," starring running back Jamaal Williams.