One Pridecast Episode 116: Kalif Raymond & Mike O'Hara preview Week 5 at Minnesota

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara to preview the Week 5 matchup between the Lions and Vikings. After Mike's Pick of the Week, Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond stops by to recap his two-touchdown performance against the Bears. Lastly, it's an encore presentation of the latest episode of "Jamaal That," starring running back Jamaal Williams.
Highlights include:
- 0:38 – Mike O'Hara recaps the Lions' Week 4 loss to Chicago
- 3:05 – What to make of the latest injuries on the offensive line
- 9:15 – How the Lions can stop the high-powered Vikings offense
- 18:21 – Mike's Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM
- 20:50 – Wide receiver Kalif Raymond on his big game against the Bears
- 24:56 – Episode 2 of "Jamaal That"