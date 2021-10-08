Presented by

One Pridecast Episode 116: Kalif Raymond & Mike O'Hara preview Week 5 at Minnesota

Oct 08, 2021 at 12:12 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara to preview the Week 5 matchup between the Lions and Vikings. After Mike's Pick of the Week, Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond stops by to recap his two-touchdown performance against the Bears. Lastly, it's an encore presentation of the latest episode of "Jamaal That," starring running back Jamaal Williams.

Highlights include:

  • 0:38 – Mike O'Hara recaps the Lions' Week 4 loss to Chicago
  • 3:05 – What to make of the latest injuries on the offensive line
  • 9:15 – How the Lions can stop the high-powered Vikings offense
  • 18:21 – Mike's Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM
  • 20:50 – Wide receiver Kalif Raymond on his big game against the Bears
  • 24:56 – Episode 2 of "Jamaal That"

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 115: TikTok creator Emily Zugay on her viral Lions rebrand

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by TikTok creator Emily Zugay, who went viral for her re-design of the Detroit Lions' logo.
news

One Pridecast Episode 114: Nick Williams & Dan Campbell ahead of Lions vs. Ravens

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Head Coach Dan Campbell, defensive lineman Nick Williams and Detroit Lions columnist Mike O'Hara.
news

One Pridecast Episode 113: T.J. Lang & Jamaal Williams on Week 2 at Green Bay

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Lions vs. Packers experts T.J. Lang & Jamaal Williams to discuss the Week 2 matchup between the division rivals.
news

One Pridecast Episode 112: 2021 Lions Season Opener

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers and T.J. Lang break down the Lions' 2021 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 111: Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears takes us inside the war room

Tori Petry talks with Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears about their draft preparation and what it's been like working with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.
news

One Pridecast Episode 110: Mike O'Hara's Mock Draft

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara break down Mike's mock draft and preview the draft.
news

One Pridecast Episode 109: Duce Staley talks his role as assistant head coach

Tori Petry talks with assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley about his new role and the chemistry on the coaching staff.
news

One Pridecast Episode 108: Chris Spielman talks culture shift in Detroit

Tori Petry talks with Lions Legend and special assistant to chairman and president & CEO Chris Spielman about the culture shift he's helping to bring about in Detroit.
news

One Pridecast Episode 107: Breaking down offseason news

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara discuss the Stafford trade report, Dan Campbell's coaching staff and Calvin Johnson's Hall of Fame election.
news

One Pridecast Episode 106: Senior Bowl week with The Draft Scout's Matt Miller

Tori Petry talks with The Draft Scout's Matt Miller at the Senior Bowl about the Lions' offseason changes, Senior Bowl players to watch and draft predictions.
news

One Pridecast Episode 105: 2020 Season Review

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at what worked and what didn't in the 2020 season and look ahead to the team's head coach and GM search.
