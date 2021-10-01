One Pridecast Episode 115: TikTok creator Emily Zugay on her viral Lions rebrand

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by TikTok creator Emily Zugay, who went viral for her re-design of the Detroit Lions' logo. After that, DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara gives his Pick of the Week and previews this Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears.
Highlights include:
- 1:18 – Emily Zugay's start on TikTok
- 9:45 – A behind-the-scenes look as to what went into the re-design for the "Detriot Lines"
- 18:42 – Mike O'Hara recaps last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens
- 26:22 – Mike predicts which quarterback will be under center for the Bears on Sunday
- 30:42 – Mike O'Hara's Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM