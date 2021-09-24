Presented by

One Pridecast Episode 114: Nick Williams & Dan Campbell ahead of Lions vs. Ravens

Sep 24, 2021 at 03:33 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Detroit Lions columnist Mike O'Hara to give his Pick of the Week. After that, defensive lineman Nick Williams joins the pod to discuss stopping Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Finally, Head Coach Dan Campbell makes an appearance to recap what he's learned about the team through the first two weeks of the season. Lastly, it's an encore presentation of the show that's taking the world by storm – "Jamaal That."

Highlights include:

  • 0:57 – Mike's initial thoughts on the 2021 Baltimore Ravens
  • 6:50 – which Lions players need to step up on defense this week
  • 13:14 – Mike's Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM
  • 16:40 – Nick Williams on the philosophy behind Aaron Glenn's defense
  • 21:47 – Dan Campbell on his main takeaways after two weeks of the 2021 season
  • 24:56 – "Jamaal That" with Jamaal Williams

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 113: T.J. Lang & Jamaal Williams on Week 2 at Green Bay

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Lions vs. Packers experts T.J. Lang & Jamaal Williams to discuss the Week 2 matchup between the division rivals.
news

One Pridecast Episode 112: 2021 Lions Season Opener

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers and T.J. Lang break down the Lions' 2021 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 111: Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears takes us inside the war room

Tori Petry talks with Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears about their draft preparation and what it's been like working with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.
news

One Pridecast Episode 110: Mike O'Hara's Mock Draft

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara break down Mike's mock draft and preview the draft.
news

One Pridecast Episode 109: Duce Staley talks his role as assistant head coach

Tori Petry talks with assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley about his new role and the chemistry on the coaching staff.
news

One Pridecast Episode 108: Chris Spielman talks culture shift in Detroit

Tori Petry talks with Lions Legend and special assistant to chairman and president & CEO Chris Spielman about the culture shift he's helping to bring about in Detroit.
news

One Pridecast Episode 107: Breaking down offseason news

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara discuss the Stafford trade report, Dan Campbell's coaching staff and Calvin Johnson's Hall of Fame election.
news

One Pridecast Episode 106: Senior Bowl week with The Draft Scout's Matt Miller

Tori Petry talks with The Draft Scout's Matt Miller at the Senior Bowl about the Lions' offseason changes, Senior Bowl players to watch and draft predictions.
news

One Pridecast Episode 105: 2020 Season Review

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at what worked and what didn't in the 2020 season and look ahead to the team's head coach and GM search.
news

One Pridecast Episode 104: Week 17

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about New Years lessons and resolutions for the Lions as well as their Week 17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
news

One Pridecast Episode 103: Week 16

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Tennessee Titans and their Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Advertising