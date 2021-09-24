One Pridecast Episode 114: Nick Williams & Dan Campbell ahead of Lions vs. Ravens

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Detroit Lions columnist Mike O'Hara to give his Pick of the Week. After that, defensive lineman Nick Williams joins the pod to discuss stopping Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Finally, Head Coach Dan Campbell makes an appearance to recap what he's learned about the team through the first two weeks of the season. Lastly, it's an encore presentation of the show that's taking the world by storm – "Jamaal That."