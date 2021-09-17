One Pridecast Episode 113: T.J. Lang & Jamaal Williams on Week 2 at Green Bay

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Dannie Rogers is joined by former Detroit Lion (and Green Bay Packer) T.J. Lang to discuss the Week 2 matchup between his two former teams. After that, Lions running back Jamaal Williams stops by to talk about his return to Lambeau Field on Monday night. Lastly, Mike O'Hara gives Dannie his pick of the week!