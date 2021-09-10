One Pridecast Episode 112: 2021 Lions Season Opener

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Dannie Rogers and T.J. Lang break down the Lions' 2021 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Later, Mike O'Hara joins Dannie to give his pick of the week!
The highlights include:
- 0:43 – The most exciting part of this Sunday's matchup with the 49ers
- 4:25 – The story behind the most memorable season opener of T.J.'s career
- 8:47 – What to expect from Penei Sewell in his first career start
- 12:44 – How Taylor Decker's injury affects the Lions' offensive line this week
- 16:41 – The changes in the team dynamic at Allen Park
- 27:55 – Mike O'Hara's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.