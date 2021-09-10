Presented by

One Pridecast Episode 112: 2021 Lions Season Opener

Sep 10, 2021 at 04:44 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Dannie Rogers and T.J. Lang break down the Lions' 2021 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Later, Mike O'Hara joins Dannie to give his pick of the week!

The highlights include:

  • 0:43 – The most exciting part of this Sunday's matchup with the 49ers 
  • 4:25 – The story behind the most memorable season opener of T.J.'s career 
  • 8:47 – What to expect from Penei Sewell in his first career start 
  • 12:44 – How Taylor Decker's injury affects the Lions' offensive line this week 
  • 16:41 – The changes in the team dynamic at Allen Park 
  • 27:55 – Mike O'Hara's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit

For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 113: T.J. Lang & Jamaal Williams on Week 2 at Green Bay

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Dannie Rogers is joined by Lions vs. Packers experts T.J. Lang & Jamaal Williams to discuss the Week 2 matchup between the division rivals.
news

One Pridecast Episode 111: Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears takes us inside the war room

Tori Petry talks with Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears about their draft preparation and what it's been like working with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.
news

One Pridecast Episode 110: Mike O'Hara's Mock Draft

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara break down Mike's mock draft and preview the draft.
news

One Pridecast Episode 109: Duce Staley talks his role as assistant head coach

Tori Petry talks with assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley about his new role and the chemistry on the coaching staff.
news

One Pridecast Episode 108: Chris Spielman talks culture shift in Detroit

Tori Petry talks with Lions Legend and special assistant to chairman and president & CEO Chris Spielman about the culture shift he's helping to bring about in Detroit.
news

One Pridecast Episode 107: Breaking down offseason news

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara discuss the Stafford trade report, Dan Campbell's coaching staff and Calvin Johnson's Hall of Fame election.
news

One Pridecast Episode 106: Senior Bowl week with The Draft Scout's Matt Miller

Tori Petry talks with The Draft Scout's Matt Miller at the Senior Bowl about the Lions' offseason changes, Senior Bowl players to watch and draft predictions.
news

One Pridecast Episode 105: 2020 Season Review

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at what worked and what didn't in the 2020 season and look ahead to the team's head coach and GM search.
news

One Pridecast Episode 104: Week 17

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about New Years lessons and resolutions for the Lions as well as their Week 17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
news

One Pridecast Episode 103: Week 16

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Tennessee Titans and their Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 102: Week 15

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions hiring former LB Chris Spielman as a special assistant, the team's Week 14 loss to the Green Bay Packers and their Week 15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Advertising