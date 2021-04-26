One Pridecast Episode 111: Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears takes us inside the war room

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears about their draft preparation and what it's been like working with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.
The highlights include:
- 0:56 - what draft week + draft night feels like for a veteran scout
- 3:14 - a breakdown of the different roles in the scouting department
- 6:45 - what January-April looks like in draft preparation
- 8:32 - what it's been like working with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell during the draft process
- 11:20 - the challenges of the 2021 draft process
- 14:46 - how to evaluate players who have opted out
- 15:48 - what it will take for teams to be successful in this draft
- 16:33 - what a typical draft week looks like for the scouting department
- 18:15 - strong points of this year's draft
- 19:10 - the possibilities of having a top 10 pick
- 20:18 - favorite day of the draft + draft stories
